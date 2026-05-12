Halton police have charged a former employee of an Oakville dental office after a financial‑crimes investigation uncovered more than $235,000 in allegedly stolen business funds redirected into personal bank accounts.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it launched the investigation in April 2025 after receiving an allegation that a male employee had been fraudulently diverting money from the dental practice into accounts he controlled. The transactions occurred while he was employed at the clinic.

Over several months, investigators used what police described as “a variety of investigative techniques” to trace the flow of funds. They determined that between May 2023 and January 2025, more than $235,000 had been siphoned into the employee’s accounts.

On May 1, 2026, police arrested Ngoc Tuan Nguyen, 36, of Mississauga. He is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Nguyen was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton.

Police say the accused may have worked at other dental offices, and investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Kate Banks of the Financial Crimes Unit.