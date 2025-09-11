‘A safety issue’: Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children tell us they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Tina Yazdani

Posted September 11, 2025 10:07 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 10:08 pm.

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they’re unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding.

One parent tells CityNews this year, with the Toronto District School Board now under the Ford government’s supervision, has been particularly awful.

Almost two weeks into the school year, Charlotte Schwartz’s 14-year-old son, Isiah, still doesn’t have a permanent bus route. Isiah has a rare disease that caused brain damage when he was an infant, resulting in developmental delays.

“Before, I could just blame the board, but now the province has so graciously stepped in to manage everything and look at the job that they’ve done with it so far. That feels like a joke,” says Schwartz. “You wouldn’t send your three or four-year-old to school on their own, it would be a safety issue.”

On top of the safety concerns, Schwartz says routine and consistency are critical to Isiah’s success

“The day starts badly when it doesn’t start with the bus,” she says. “So he’s now struggling at school because the routine isn’t there.”

Like so many other families with vulnerable children, Schwartz used to turn to her trustee for help. Until this year, when the Ford government stripped them of their powers at the TDSB and four other school boards.

“The trustees have always been my best first line of defence,” said Schwartz.

A survey conducted by the Ontario Autism Coalition found more than 100,000 families with vulnerable children contacted trustees for advocacy last year alone. The same survey also found that 20,000 children couldn’t attend school at all because of a lack of special education supports.

“The government is more focused on removing trustees and building new schools, but they weren’t focused on the bones of the system.”

Amy McQuaid’s five-year-old son Charlie, is one of those children being denied an education.

“Today is day eight of Charlie not being able to attend school,” McQuaid tells CityNews. “We’re afraid for Charlie’s safety. He cannot attend school without one-to-one support.”

Charlie goes to school in Brighton, two hours east of Toronto. He has uncontrolled epilepsy and has seizures three to five times a day. But on the first day of school this year, McQuaid was told there was no support staff available for him.

“So it’s scary, right? Because he needs someone that can be there that knows him, that’s trained with him, that can see and intervene when necessary,” explains McQuaid.

“I think at the end of the day, people need to realize that the government has starved the system for so long that we’re all begging for scraps at this point and expecting it to be normal. And I’m not going to beg for scraps for my child when it comes to his safety.” 

CityNews reached out to the Education Minister’s office for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

2h ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

2h ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

1h ago

Toronto mayor directs TTC to find savings to help with budgetary shortfall

Toronto’s transit system is facing a difficult reality - it doesn’t have the money to keep service levels where they are presently. During an event at the Hillcrest TTC complex to kick off a United...

1h ago

Top Stories

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

2h ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

2h ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

1h ago

Toronto mayor directs TTC to find savings to help with budgetary shortfall

Toronto’s transit system is facing a difficult reality - it doesn’t have the money to keep service levels where they are presently. During an event at the Hillcrest TTC complex to kick off a United...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

6h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

10h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

12h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

14h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos