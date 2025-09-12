The late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani instructs heirs to sell 15% of his empire

FILE -Designer Giorgio Armani receives applause at the end of the Giorgio Armani men's Spring Summer 2024 fashion show presented in Milan, Italy,, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted September 12, 2025 5:44 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 6:30 am.

MILAN (AP) — After a lifetime of spurning would-be business suitors, the late Italian designer Giorgio Armani instructed his heirs to sell a 15% minority stake in his vast fashion empire, with priority to the French conglomerate LVMH, the eyewear giant Essilor-Luxottica or the cosmetics company L’Oreal.

Armani gave control of 40% of his business empire to his longtime collaborator and head of menswear Leo Dell’Orco, and another 15% each to niece Silvana Armani, the head of womenswear, and nephew Andrea Camerana, according to his business will posted online Friday by the Italian daily La Repubblica.

The Armani Foundation, which he established in 2016 as a succession vehicle, will control the remaining 30%.

Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in Italian fashion, died on Sept. 4 at the age of 91. Two wills, one for his business empire and the other for his private property, were deposited with Italian tax authorities on Thursday, and widely reported by Italian media on Friday. The Armani Group declined to comment.

Both had been rewritten by Armani last spring, partly by hand on the back of a sepia-colored envelope.

Armani remained a rarity in Italian fashion, retaining tight control of his fashion empire in the face of advances from LVMH and Gucci, now part of the Kering group, and from Kering itself, as well as the Fiat-founding Agnelli family heirs.

But in his business will, he specified the Armani Foundation should sell a 15% stake not before one year and within 18 months of his death, with preference to LVMH, Essilor-Luxottica or L’Oreal or to a fashion group “of similar standing.’’

His niece Roberta, who has long served as a liaison between Armani and his red-carpet clients, and his sister Rosanna, each were allotted a 15% non-voting share in the company.

Armani maintained a 2.5% stake in the French-Italian eyewear giant, worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.93 billion), of which 40% goes to Dell’Orco and and the rest to family members — just a part of the distribution of his vast personal fortune which included homes in Milan, New York, the Sicilian island of Pantelleria and St. Tropez on the French Riviera.

The final Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani collections designed by Armani will be presented later this month during Milan Fashion Week, which opens on Sept. 23. A special exhibition at the Pinacoteca di Brera will mark the 50th anniversary of the signature fashion house.

In his will, Armani specified that future collections should be guided by “essential, modern, elegant and understated design with attention to detail and wearability.’’

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

6m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

6m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

16h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

20h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

22h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

23h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos