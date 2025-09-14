Parliament returns Monday with Carney’s first budget on the horizon

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to square off with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Parliament for the first time this week when the House of Commons reconvenes for the fall sitting.

Poilievre won a byelection in Alberta last month, allowing him to return to his familiar seat as Opposition leader when things get underway on Monday.

On Sunday, the Tory leader spoke to his caucus as they prepare for a reset.

He pledged the Conservatives will “work with anybody from any party in order to make this session a success for the Canadian people,” signalling there could be more co-operation across the aisle as the minority Liberals look to implement their agenda.

“We will oppose things we’re against, support things we are for, but we will also propose solutions to the problems Liberals have created,” Poilievre said.

During the short spring sitting following April’s election, Conservatives voted with the Liberals to pass the One Canadian Economy Act, the marquee piece of legislation aimed at fast-tracking the approvals for projects deemed to be in the national interest.

Last week, Carney revealed the first list of projects that have been referred to the new major projects office as part of that push to build faster.

Poilievre slammed the announcement on Sunday, saying Carney has failed to grant any permits for a new nation-building project.

“He promised that after 10 years of Liberal government driving up costs and crime and chaos, that he would be different. And yet, sadly, everything is worse,” he told fellow Conservatives.

The first few weeks of the sitting will build toward the Carney government tabling its first budget.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the spending plan will be introduced in October.

Carney has said the budget will include both “austerity” and “investment” as the government looks to rein in operational spending while putting money into projects aimed at growing the economy and ramping up defence spending.

The Conservatives have signalled that they will be focusing on the cost of living, crime and immigration in the upcoming session.

The NDP will be trying to regain their footing during a leadership contest after a crushing defeat in April saw them lose official party status in Parliament.

New Democrats are set to choose their next leader in March. Interim leader Don Davies is joined by just six other MPs who have less prominence and less speaking time in the House of Commons.

Still, the minority Liberal government will need support from other MPs to pass legislation, and will have to look to the NDP or Bloc Québécois if they cannot get the Conservatives on board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

David Baxter and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press