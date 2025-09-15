DNA evidence found near scene of Charlie Kirk’s shooting matches suspect, FBI director says

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

By Jesse Bedayn And John Seewer, The Associated Press

Posted September 15, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 12:46 pm.

DNA on a towel wrapped around a rifle found near where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated matched that of the 22-year-old accused in the killing, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday.

Investigators also have used DNA evidence to link the suspect, Tyler Robinson, with a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired, Patel told Fox News Channel on Monday.

Authorities in Utah are preparing to file capital murder charges against Robinson as early as Tuesday in the killing of Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics who became a confidant of President Donald Trump after founding Arizona-based Turning Point USA, one of the nation’s largest political organizations.

Kirk, who brought young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics, was shot Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University during one of his many campus stops. The shooting raised fears about increasing political violence in a deeply polarized United States.

Officials have said Robinson carried a hatred for Kirk and ascribed to a “leftist ideology” that had grown in recent years. Robinson’s family and friends said he spent large amounts of time scrolling the “dark corners of the internet,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday.

Patel told Fox News that Robinson had written in a note before the shooting that he had an opportunity to take out Kirk and was going to do it. Investigators were able to recover the note’s contents after it had been destroyed, the FBI director said, paraphrasing from the note without revealing more details.

Authorities said Robinson has not been cooperating with law enforcement. They say that he may have been “radicalized” online and that ammunition found in the gun used to kill Kirk included anti-fascist and meme-culture language engravings. Court records show that one bullet casing had the message, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Robinson was arrested late Thursday near where he grew up around St. George, in the southwestern corner of Utah between Las Vegas and Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Tributes to Kirk continue across the country. A line of mourners wrapped around the Kennedy Center in Washington for a vigil on Sunday, and there were moments of silence at several professional sporting events.

Vice President JD Vance, who counted Kirk as a close friend, planned to serve as a substitute host on Monday for Kirk’s talk show on Rumble, a streaming platform.

“Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” Vance wrote on social media.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

18m ago

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
12-year-old among two arrested in unprovoked fatal attack, string of robberies

Toronto Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested for a string of violent robberies, that includes the murder of an unhoused man.

1h ago

6:08
One-on-one with Education Minister Paul Calandra

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Education Minister Paul Calandra to discuss his plans to overhaul how school boards are run, including the possibility of eliminating trustees.

4h ago

3:04
Family of toddler killed in Richmond Hil daycare crash demands accountability

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the family as they lay 17-month-old Liam Riazati to rest.

16h ago

2:34
Summer-like weather continues this week

Warm temperatures, and dry conditions are making a comeback as Toronto will see a stretch of summer-like weather before cooler temperatures return next week.

14h ago

2:42
Community rallies in annual march against gun violence

Community members, activists, and family members came together Saturday to once again call for an end to gun violence. Rhianne Campbell spoke with advocates, calling for action to deal with the root causes.
More Videos