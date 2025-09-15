Man charged after alleged threats to Ottawa school over Charlie Kirk post

An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 12:25 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa police say they’ve charged a man over alleged threats made to a local high school in response to a staff member’s social media post on the death of Charlie Kirk.

The principal of St. Mark High School in south Ottawa sent a message to parents Sunday morning telling them that a threat had been made against the school.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking into social media posts that a board spokesperson confirms were related to Kirk, a right-wing U.S. activist who was gunned down on a Utah college campus last week.

Police say a 23-year-old man was arrested without incident after officers executed a search warrant Sunday morning in an east-end Ottawa neighbourhood about a half-hour drive from the school.

A second letter sent to the families of St. Mark students Sunday evening says police believe there is currently no risk to students or staff.

Police say they will maintain an increased presence around the school while they investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

18m ago

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
12-year-old among two arrested in unprovoked fatal attack, string of robberies

Toronto Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested for a string of violent robberies, that includes the murder of an unhoused man.

1h ago

6:08
One-on-one with Education Minister Paul Calandra

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Education Minister Paul Calandra to discuss his plans to overhaul how school boards are run, including the possibility of eliminating trustees.

4h ago

3:04
Family of toddler killed in Richmond Hil daycare crash demands accountability

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the family as they lay 17-month-old Liam Riazati to rest.

16h ago

2:34
Summer-like weather continues this week

Warm temperatures, and dry conditions are making a comeback as Toronto will see a stretch of summer-like weather before cooler temperatures return next week.

14h ago

2:42
Community rallies in annual march against gun violence

Community members, activists, and family members came together Saturday to once again call for an end to gun violence. Rhianne Campbell spoke with advocates, calling for action to deal with the root causes.
More Videos