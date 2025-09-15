No injuries reported after small plane crashes in Monarch Park area

A small plane has crashed in the Monarch Park area in Toronto. CITYNEWS/Omar Arifuzzaman

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 15, 2025 8:56 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 9:10 pm.

A small plane has crashed in a field in the Monarch Park area, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to area near Felstead and Greenwood avenues just after 8:15 p.m.

Three occupants were on board, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The plane appears to have landed in the southwest corner of Monarch Park Stadium.

Police remain on the scene.

Top Stories

Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived. South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025...

6h ago

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

7h ago

Managing adult children with severe mental illness is a challenge, one Toronto family says

To protect the identity of his son, a Toronto father asked not to be named but is speaking out as he tries to navigate the legal system to take control of his son’s care. “My son is a threat to...

7h ago

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in Canada

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. Dozens...

5h ago

