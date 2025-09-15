No injuries reported after small plane crashes in Monarch Park area
Posted September 15, 2025 8:56 pm.
Last Updated September 15, 2025 9:10 pm.
A small plane has crashed in a field in the Monarch Park area, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to area near Felstead and Greenwood avenues just after 8:15 p.m.
Three occupants were on board, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
The plane appears to have landed in the southwest corner of Monarch Park Stadium.
Police remain on the scene.