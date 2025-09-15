Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 2.5 per cent in July at $70.3B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.5 per cent to $70.3 billion in July, helped by strength in the transportation equipment subsector.

The agency says sales of transportation equipment rose 8.6 per cent to $11.4 billion, boosted by an 11.4 per cent increase in sales of motor vehicles and a 7.2 per cent gain in motor vehicle parts. Aerospace products and parts sales also rose 6.5 per cent.

Sales for the petroleum and coal products subsector climbed 6.2 per cent to $7.2 billion in July.

On a constant dollar basis, manufacturing sales gained 1.6 per cent month-over-month in July.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 1.2 per cent to $86 billion in July.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding those items, increased 0.8 per cent in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press