Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police had charged the Scarborough Centre councillor in October 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thompson is a long-time Toronto politician who has served on numerous committees and boards. He was the chair of the economic and community development committee, a member of Mayor John Tory’s executive committee, and one of Tory’s ceremonial deputy mayors.

More to come