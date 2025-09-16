breaking

Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre). Photo: CityNews.

By News Staff

Posted September 16, 2025 2:55 pm.

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police had charged the Scarborough Centre councillor in October 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thompson is a long-time Toronto politician who has served on numerous committees and boards. He was the chair of the economic and community development committee, a member of Mayor John Tory’s executive committee, and one of Tory’s ceremonial deputy mayors.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

2h ago

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder, a prosecutor announced, saying...

updated

4m ago

Freeland resigns from cabinet, appointed as special envoy to Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Freeland announced Tuesday she has resigned from her role as transport minister...

29m ago

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

2h ago

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder, a prosecutor announced, saying...

updated

4m ago

Freeland resigns from cabinet, appointed as special envoy to Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Freeland announced Tuesday she has resigned from her role as transport minister...

29m ago

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dead at 89

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford known for his films 'All the President’s Men' and 'Ordinary People,' has died at the age of 89.

5h ago

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

20h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

21h ago

1:34
JD Vance pays tribute to Kirk as shooting probe continues

Investigators are still piecing together details about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Karen Caifa with the tribute from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and the preparations for a large weekend memorial.

22h ago

More Videos