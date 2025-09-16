Police have found a missing teenage girl safe in Peel Region after she was allegedly trafficked for sexual exploitation.

Peel Regional Police, working with Longueuil Police, located the girl from Quebec on Sept. 10, a day after Quebec authorities alerted them to her disappearance.

Investigators say they identified a rental property in Brampton as a possible location connected to the case. On Sept. 10, officers arrested a man outside that residence. The missing girl was later found at a second location and reunited with her family.

Police allege the teen had been trafficked in Quebec before being located in Peel Region.

Nahom Teklahaymanot, 24, of St. Laurent, Que., is facing multiple charges, including trafficking persons under 18 years old, procuring a person under 18 years old, advertising sexual services, receiving material benefits from sexual services and possessing an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police have not released the age of the victim, but say the investigation is ongoing.