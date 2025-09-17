Canadian Screen Awards limit film and TV trophies to Canadians, permanent residents

TORONTO — Canada’s top film and television awards are now limited to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says that starting with the 2026 edition, “all categories honouring certified Canadian productions will be restricted to Canadian citizens or permanent residents only.”

The change follows a bash earlier this year that named Australia’s Cate Blanchett best lead in a comedy film for Guy Maddin’s “Rumours,” and U.S. actors Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong best lead and supporting performers in a drama for the Canadian co-production, “The Apprentice.”

The union representing Canadian performers, ACTRA, is applauding the move as a “vital investment in Canada’s cultural future.”

The eligibility rule is among several changes announced by the academy that also include four new categories to recognize Canadian directors, writers, performers and producers who work on international TV series made and broadcast in Canada.

Nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards are set to be revealed March 25, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 1015.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press