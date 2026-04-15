3 men facing 70 charges in GO station parking lot thefts

The West Rouge Community Association tells CityNews it has received reports of 16 vehicles stolen since Jan. 1, a spike that has left commuters shaken. (CITYNEWS)

By John Marchesan

Posted April 15, 2026 3:29 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 3:36 pm.

Three men are facing more than 70 charges in connection with a number of automobile thefts at three GO station parking lots.

Toronto police say the three were observed going into the Eglinton GO station parking lot around 10 a.m. on March 16 and that two of them allegedly broke into a locked vehicle.

“The accused attempted to use an automotive key-programming device to create a new key in order to steal the vehicle,” police said in a release.

Two men were arrested at the scene, while the third was taken into custody a short time later.

An investigation determined that two of the men were allegedly involved in thefts of vehicles from the Guildwood GO and Rouge Hill GO stations.

Raju Saydur, 43, of Toronto, is facing 33 theft-related charges, including 28 counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Nafees Hasan, 27, of Toronto, is also facing 33 theft-related charges, including 28 counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Sazzad Ali, 46, of Toronto, is facing six theft-related charges.

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