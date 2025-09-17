Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision on Sherbourne Street

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on Sherbourne Street in Toronto. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2025 5:21 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 6:52 am.

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sherbourne Street, just north of Shuter Street.

According to police, the victim — a man in his 20s — appeared to have been lying on the roadway when he was hit.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

There were road closures in the area, but those have since been lifted.

