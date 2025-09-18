The Big Story

Freeland leaves cabinet, budget in November: Parliament’s busy first week back

King’s Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland and Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon walk past media before attending cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 18, 2025 7:23 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 7:28 am.

It’s been an busy start to the fall sitting of Parliament.

Ahead of the end of its first week back, long-time minister Chrystia Freeland announced she decided to leave her cabinet post at Transport, while Prime Minister Mark Carney announced her appointment as a new special envoy to Ukraine. Meanwhile the Ottawa confirmed its budget will be coming November 4, with a substantial deficit attached.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Tyler Meredith, a former economic advisor to the government, about Freeland’s departure and legacy, and what to expect in the delayed fiscal plan.

