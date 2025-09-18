Freeland leaves cabinet, budget in November: Parliament’s busy first week back

It’s been an busy start to the fall sitting of Parliament.

Ahead of the end of its first week back, long-time minister Chrystia Freeland announced she decided to leave her cabinet post at Transport, while Prime Minister Mark Carney announced her appointment as a new special envoy to Ukraine. Meanwhile the Ottawa confirmed its budget will be coming November 4, with a substantial deficit attached.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Tyler Meredith, a former economic advisor to the government, about Freeland’s departure and legacy, and what to expect in the delayed fiscal plan.