The Big Story
Freeland leaves cabinet, budget in November: Parliament’s busy first week back
Posted September 18, 2025 7:23 am.
Last Updated September 18, 2025 7:28 am.
It’s been an busy start to the fall sitting of Parliament.
Ahead of the end of its first week back, long-time minister Chrystia Freeland announced she decided to leave her cabinet post at Transport, while Prime Minister Mark Carney announced her appointment as a new special envoy to Ukraine. Meanwhile the Ottawa confirmed its budget will be coming November 4, with a substantial deficit attached.
Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Tyler Meredith, a former economic advisor to the government, about Freeland's departure and legacy, and what to expect in the delayed fiscal plan.