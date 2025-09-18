RCMP say $56-million cryptocurrency seizure is biggest in Canadian history

An advertisement for cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 1:12 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 1:41 pm.

The RCMP say their seizure of $56 million worth of cryptocurrency from an online platform is the largest in Canadian history.

The national police force says the exchange platform — TradeOgre — was used by criminal organizations to launder money.

They say their operation to shut down the website is the first time a Canadian police force has dismantled a cryptocurrency exchange.

Police say TradeOgre didn’t require users to identify themselves and hid the source of its funds.

However, they did not announce arrests in the case, saying their investigation is ongoing and that charges may result from a deeper look at the site’s transaction data.

The RCMP investigation began in June 2024 with a tip from Europol, a law enforcement co-operation agency with the European Union.

