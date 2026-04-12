2 Toronto police officers injured during assault investigation

The Toronto Police Service says two of its officers were injured during an assault investigation in North York early Sunday morning.

Authorities were initially called to an apartment building in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 1 a.m. for reports of an assault.

According to police, while officers were arresting the suspect, two of the officers were assaulted.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is a 39-year-old male. No other details were immediately available.