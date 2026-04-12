2 Toronto police officers injured during assault investigation

Toronto Police Service logo is shown at police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 12, 2026 12:16 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 2:27 pm.

The Toronto Police Service says two of its officers were injured during an assault investigation in North York early Sunday morning.

Authorities were initially called to an apartment building in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 1 a.m. for reports of an assault.

According to police, while officers were arresting the suspect, two of the officers were assaulted.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is a 39-year-old male. No other details were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman rescued, man dead after canoe capsized at Brampton's Heart Lake Conservation Park

A man is dead and a woman has been rescued after an evening jaunt to Brampton's Heart Lake Conservation Park ended in tragedy. Authorities say they received a report about a man and woman in distress...

updated

26m ago

Final day of campaigning ahead of byelections expected to secure Liberal majority

MONTREAL — It's the final day of campaigning in a trio of federal byelections before voters go to the polls on Monday. Even though the Liberals are widely expected to win a majority by retaining two...

1h ago

Katy Perry shares photos of Justin Trudeau at Coachella

Katy Perry is sharing more photos of her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, after the pair attended the Coachella music festival this weekend. The pop star shared snaps of the couple...

1h ago

Fire at Scarborough car dealership leaves multiple vehicles damaged

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles caught fire at a car dealership in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 1285 Kennedy Road, near Ellesmere Road, just...

5h ago

Top Stories

Woman rescued, man dead after canoe capsized at Brampton's Heart Lake Conservation Park

A man is dead and a woman has been rescued after an evening jaunt to Brampton's Heart Lake Conservation Park ended in tragedy. Authorities say they received a report about a man and woman in distress...

updated

26m ago

Final day of campaigning ahead of byelections expected to secure Liberal majority

MONTREAL — It's the final day of campaigning in a trio of federal byelections before voters go to the polls on Monday. Even though the Liberals are widely expected to win a majority by retaining two...

1h ago

Katy Perry shares photos of Justin Trudeau at Coachella

Katy Perry is sharing more photos of her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, after the pair attended the Coachella music festival this weekend. The pop star shared snaps of the couple...

1h ago

Fire at Scarborough car dealership leaves multiple vehicles damaged

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles caught fire at a car dealership in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 1285 Kennedy Road, near Ellesmere Road, just...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Rainy conditions Sunday usher in stretch of wet weather

Spring showers return on Sunday across the GTA and into the start of next week. Despite the stormy conditions, the upcoming week looks to be the mildest of the month.

19h ago

2:38
Protesters rally against Ontario's closure of supervised consumption sites

Advocates and community members rallied in downtown Toronto on Saturday in opposition to the Ford government's plan to defund supervised consumption sites. Rhianne Campbell reports.

16h ago

3:59
Prime Minister Carney addresses Liberal national convention in Montreal

In a campaign-style speech on Saturday to rally party faithful, the Liberal leader called on Canadians to band together in the face of rapid geopolitical and technological change. Glen McGregor with the key takeaways from the speech.

20h ago

3:00
Watch party held at U of T as Artemis II returns to Earth

People gathered at the University of Toronto to witness the historic conclusion of the Artemis II moon mission. David Zura was there as the group cheered the spacecraft splashing down.

April 10, 2026 11:30 pm EST EST

1:51
Sunny and seasonal start to the weekend

Sunshine to start the weekend before showers return on Sunday, marking another unsettled stretch with showers in the forecast for the first half of next week.

April 10, 2026 6:47 pm EST EST

More Videos