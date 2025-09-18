Police to provide update in fatal Scarborough shooting of 43-year-old man

Paulin Harusha was killed late on Saturday, Sept. 13, after police responded to reports of gunfire near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2025 5:13 am.

Toronto police will hold a news conference Thursday morning to share new information in the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.

Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.

Paulin Harusha was killed late on Saturday, Sept. 13, after police responded to reports of gunfire near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. Officers arrived just before midnight to find him inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects fled before police arrived, leaving in a light-coloured SUV. No arrests have been announced, and police have not released suspect descriptions.

The killing marked Toronto’s 31st homicide of 2025. Authorities have appealed to the public for help, urging anyone in the area at the time to review security or dash camera footage for potential evidence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating suspected arson at Scarborough magic mushroom store

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a Scarborough magic mushroom store that had previously been targeted by an alleged break-and-enter. Fire services were called to Mushroom Land at...

7h ago

Woman injured in Scarborough shooting

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to a residential neighbourhood at McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 11...

53m ago

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air...

7h ago

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

13h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating suspected arson at Scarborough magic mushroom store

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a Scarborough magic mushroom store that had previously been targeted by an alleged break-and-enter. Fire services were called to Mushroom Land at...

7h ago

Woman injured in Scarborough shooting

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to a residential neighbourhood at McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 11...

53m ago

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air...

7h ago

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

15h ago

3:56
What the latest BoC rate cut says about Canada's economic outlook

680 News Senior Business Editor Mike Eppel breaks down what the latest Bank of Canada interest rate cut means for Canada's economic forecast.

17h ago

3:15
Long-awaited Finch West LRT to begin final stage of testing

A leaked memo from the TTC indicated the long-awaited Finch West LRT, that was supposed to open to the public in 2021, is set to begin its final stage of testing.

17h ago

0:49
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop overnight: Here's how much drivers are expected to save

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, explains why and how much drivers in Toronto and the GTA are expected to save as gas prices are set to drop significantly overnight.

19h ago

0:40
Second Toronto Farm Boy location closed amid sanitation concerns

A second Toronto Farm Boy store has closed this week as signage outside its doors said the 740 Dupont Street location is voluntarily closing for 'preventative maintenance,' just days after the 2149 Yonge Street was shut down for a mice infestation.

20h ago

More Videos