Toronto police will hold a news conference Thursday morning to share new information in the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.

Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.

Paulin Harusha was killed late on Saturday, Sept. 13, after police responded to reports of gunfire near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. Officers arrived just before midnight to find him inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects fled before police arrived, leaving in a light-coloured SUV. No arrests have been announced, and police have not released suspect descriptions.

The killing marked Toronto’s 31st homicide of 2025. Authorities have appealed to the public for help, urging anyone in the area at the time to review security or dash camera footage for potential evidence.