Man, 43, identified as victim in fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting in Scarborough over the weekend.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sept. 13, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 11:56 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Paulin Harusha inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects fled before officers arrived, leaving the area in a light-coloured SUV. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Residents, business owners, and drivers in the area at the time are urged to review any security or dash camera footage that may help identify the suspects or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.