Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

Toronto's aKin joins the prestigious ranks with its first one-star in the Michelin Guide 2025. Photo: aKin Toronto/Instagram.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2025 5:35 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 5:44 am.

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed focus on sustainability.

In a standout moment for Canadian gastronomy, Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Lincoln, Ont., has been elevated to the coveted two Michelin stars. At the same time, Toronto’s aKin joins the prestigious ranks with its first one-star.

The guide also expanded its sustainability honours, awarding a Green Star to Sundays in Uxbridge, Ont., — a farm-driven restaurant that now sits among just three in Ontario to hold the eco-conscious distinction.

Restaurants are evaluated on five key criteria: Quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavours, personality of the chef as expressed through cuisine and consistency.

One, two and three stars are awarded (one star indicates high-quality cooking and is worth a stop, two is regarded as excellent cooking and is worth a detour, while three stars is considered exceptional cuisine and is worth a special journey).

Niagara gem ascends to 2 stars

“This 42-acre destination in the picturesque Niagara region is the full experience,” explained the Michelin Guide 2025.

“A restaurant, winery, orchard, farm and bakery, Restaurant Pearl Morissette is a powerhouse. With great pride for Canadian ingredients and respect for the seasons, Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings to enhance their spontaneous tasting menu’s dishes, as in roasted guinea hen with chanterelles, mokum carrot and fig.”

Toronto’s aKin gets its first star

“Chef Eric Chong has set out to do what few others in the region dare to. Drawing inspiration from across Asia, he taps into his own Chinese heritage and delivers a modern tasting menu that reimagines what is possible with ingredients like abalone, chicken noodle soup, tofu and leeks.”

Signature plates at the Toronto restaurant include lobster cheung fun, char siu bao with Iberico secreto, and fried amadai with ginger-scallion fume, all complemented by creative cocktails and polished service.

Full list of Michelin star restaurants in Ontario, 2025

Two Stars

  • Restaurant Pearl Morissette — Contemporary (Lincoln, Ont.)

One Star

  • Aburi Hana — Japanese (Toronto)
  • aKin — Asian, Contemporary (Toronto)
  • Alo — Contemporary, French (Toronto)
  • DaNico — Italian, Contemporary (Toronto)
  • Don Alfonso 1890 — Italian, Contemporary (Toronto)
  • Edulis — Mediterranean (Toronto)
  • Enigma Yorkville — Contemporary (Toronto)
  • Hexagon — Contemporary (Oakville)
  • Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto — Japanese (North York)
  • Kappo Sato — Japanese, Contemporary (Toronto)
  • Osteria Giulia — Italian, Seafood (Toronto)
  • Quetzal — Mexican (Toronto)
  • Restaurant 20 Victoria — Contemporary, Seafood (Toronto)
  • Shoushin — Japanese, Sushi (Toronto)
  • Sushi Masaki Saito — Japanese (Toronto)
  • The Pine — Chinese (Creemore)

Green Stars

  • Restaurant Pearl Morissette — Contemporary (Lincoln, Ont.)
  • Sundays — Creative (Uxbridge, Ont.)
  • White Lily Diner — Creative (Toronto)

The Michelin Guide has been the global benchmark for culinary excellence for more than a century. Anonymous inspectors visit restaurants unannounced, paying their own bills to ensure impartiality.

