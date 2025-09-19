Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications, dies at age 69

Nadir Mohamed, the former President and CEO of Rogers Communications, has passed away at the age of 69.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Mohamed joined Rogers in August 2000 and served as the president and CEO of Rogers Wireless from 2001 to 2005 before becoming president and COO of Rogers Communications Group in 2005. He succeeded company founder Ted Rogers as President and CEO in March 2009 and held that position until his retirement at the end of 2013.

During those five years, Mohamed oversaw the growth of Rogers as one of the largest wireless carriers in Canada, guiding the company through some of the most challenging times for telecom competition and changing technology. In 2013, he was also part of negotiating what was then a record-breaking $5.2-billion, 12-year exclusive broadcast deal for NHL hockey rights.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nadir. Nadir was an exceptional leader, a deeply respected executive and a generous person who led Rogers during an extraordinary time of change for our company and industry. He contributed immensely to our long-term success and made meaningful contributions to our community and our country,” said Edward Rogers, Executive Chair, Rogers, in a statement.

“Nadir was a remarkable leader who played a pivotal role at Rogers and the broader Canadian business community,” said Tony Staffieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. “He meaningfully contributed to Rogers legacy of innovative firsts, and he passionately contributed to Canada’s innovation agenda. He was a gracious leader, and a true class act. Our thoughts are with Shabin and the entire Mohamed family during this difficult time.”

Following his departure from Rogers, Mohamed co-founded ScaleUp Ventures, whose goal was to help fund and foster start-up technology companies across Canada, and he was the Chair of Digital Media Zone (DMZ) Ventures at Toronto Metropolitan University. Up until last year, he served as chair of Alignvest Management Corp. and was a director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He also served on the boards of Tennis Canada, UHN Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation and was a founding board member of NEXT 36/NEXT Canada.

Mohamed was awarded the Order of Canada in 2019 for his entrepreneurial and community work.