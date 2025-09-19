Toronto police are warning the public after two people died from suspected opioid overdoses in the same neighbourhood on consecutive days this week.

On Sept. 15, officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street for reports of an overdose. A person was found dead at the scene, with police suspecting opioid ingestion as the cause.

Just 24 hours later, on Sept. 16, police responded to another overdose call in the same area. Again, a person was found deceased, with investigators pointing to a suspected opioid overdose.

Authorities say they are concerned there may be more people in the community who have been sold or given the same drugs.

Opioid deaths and overdoses trending lower in 2025

While the two deaths highlight the ongoing risks posed by Toronto’s toxic drug supply, city data shows some encouraging signs. According to the Toronto Overdose Information System, the number of non-fatal suspected opioid overdose calls to paramedics in 2025 is down compared to both 2024 and 2023. The number of fatal suspected opioid overdose calls has also declined from the higher levels seen in recent years.

Public health officials caution, however, that the drug supply remains unpredictable and dangerous. Fentanyl and its analogues continue to be detected in the majority of fatal overdoses, and many incidents involve multiple substances, which can make them harder to reverse with naloxone alone.

Toronto police are urging anyone who experiences serious illness after consuming a narcotic to seek immediate medical attention by calling 911, going to a hospital emergency department, or visiting a walk-in clinic.