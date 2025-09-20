Fugitive who allegedly helped inmate escape B.C. jail arrested in Spain, police say

A photo of John Potvin is displayed during an RCMP news conference about Rabih Alkhalil, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 7:51 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 8:57 pm.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in helping a high-profile gang member escape from a British Columbia jail has been arrested in Spain.

RCMP say charges have been laid against 49-year-old John Potvin of Ottawa, who was one of three men who allegedly assisted Rabih Alkhalil escape from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., three years ago.

Mounties says officers responded to an incident at the facility on July 21, 2022, after two men posing as contractors helped the gangland killer escape.

Police say Potvin was charged with conspiracy to commit prison breach and prison breach following Alkhalil’s escape.

Potvin later became the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after police officers learned that he may have fled Canada.

RCMP say investigations were notified through Ottawa Interpol that Potvin was arrested in Spain on Friday.

Corporal Sarbjit Sangha with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says in a statement that the successful apprehension of Potvin in Spain is “a testament to the strength of international law enforcement partnerships.”

“Our ability to co-ordinate across jurisdictions and share intelligence demonstrates the collective commitment to ensuring that those who attempt to evade justice are held accountable. We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement agencies for making this arrest possible,” said Sarbjit.

Mounties say officers are working with Interpol and international partners to have Potvin returned to the Canadian soil.

Federal police in B.C. say that Alkhalil, who has a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime, still remains at large.

This report by The Canadian Pre was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

