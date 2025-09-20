Ottawa and Nova Scotia outline initial steps in developing offshore wind

A Block Island Wind Farm turbine operates Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo-Julia Nikhinson

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 1:33 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 3:48 pm.

HALIFAX — A prequalification process for potential bidders is among the initial steps announced Saturday as Ottawa and Nova Scotia look to kick-start the development of Canada’s first offshore wind projects.

Sean Fraser, minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, was in Halifax where he told reporters the idea is to vet the strength of interested companies before a call for bids goes out likely sometime early in the new year.

“You want to make sure that you are not awarding the opportunity to do the work to a party that doesn’t actually have the capacity to deliver,” said Fraser. “The whole purpose is to make sure that we are dealing with serious players who have the capacity to do what they say they are going to do.”

The minister said the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator would also seek information to inform the bid process from the Mi’kmaq, offshore wind industry and fishing and seafood industries through a public consultation.

He said once issued, the call for information will be open for a minimum of 30 days while the prequalification process will last a minimum of 90 days.

Fraser said the process will eventually target bids for up to three gigawatts of energy, although both Ottawa and the province are interested in as much as five gigawatts in the near-term if that target is feasible.

The announcement came nine days after Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Ottawa was prepared to work with Nova Scotia to ramp up its ambitious plans for the so-called Wind West project, which is aimed at providing power to the rest of Atlantic Canada and beyond.

Nova Scotia Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau reiterated Saturday that the province is focused on an expedited process in order to get to the development stage.

“Our goal is to move this along in an appropriate fashion to make sure it’s done right, but certainly our goal is to move it quickly as well,” Boudreau said.

In July, provincial officials announced their goal was to issue a call for development bids by the end of this year with a goal of licensing five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, and some possible construction of offshore turbine sites in 2033.

Nova Scotia estimates the initial capital cost of Wind West at around $60 billion. The province said it would expect a four per cent royalty from offshore production and is seeking federal investment tax credits and low-interest financing through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Fraser said the ask list laid out by Nova Scotia contains things that need to be considered.

“We have work to do together to ensure we’ve got the framework in place to turn these ideas into real investments,” he said. “So we are going to be at the table collaborating through the major projects office to ensure that we have the tools in place to take this idea from paper to a real series of projects.”

The province also announced this summer that four offshore areas had been designated for offshore wind development. The areas include French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank — all south of Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore — and Sydney Bight, northeast of Cape Breton.

In a letter laying out directives to the offshore regulator, the governments said that at least one parcel should initially be identified for development in Sydney Bight and on French Bank and at least two parcels on Middle Bank.

The letter also said that all bidders should be required to pay a one-time nonrefundable fee of $250,000, while successful bidders would be required to pay an additional fee of $750,000 upon the issuance of a submerged land licence.

“The purpose of these fees is to demonstrate a seriousness of intent and secure the exclusive rights to the submerged lands,” the letter states.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Marit Stiles survives leadership vote at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles survived her leadership review with 68 per cent support, after a vote at the party's convention in Niagara Falls. Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from...

1h ago

Rallies in Toronto, across Canada, challenge elements of Carney's agenda

TORONTO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, which included a coalition of progressive civil society groups organizing against elements of the...

1h ago

18-year-old stabbed in East York, near Pape Village Block Party

An 18-year-old has been sent to hospital after a stabbing in East York on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to Pape Avenue Gamble Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a victim...

26m ago

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

5h ago

Top Stories

Marit Stiles survives leadership vote at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles survived her leadership review with 68 per cent support, after a vote at the party's convention in Niagara Falls. Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from...

1h ago

Rallies in Toronto, across Canada, challenge elements of Carney's agenda

TORONTO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, which included a coalition of progressive civil society groups organizing against elements of the...

1h ago

18-year-old stabbed in East York, near Pape Village Block Party

An 18-year-old has been sent to hospital after a stabbing in East York on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to Pape Avenue Gamble Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a victim...

26m ago

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.

10h ago

2:28
Dry conditions for the final weekend of summer

Toronto will see mainly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday, ahead of some showers on Sunday evening, before the fall season kicks off with more rain on Monday.

22h ago

2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.
2:17
Rallies held across Ontario college campuses in support of striking support staff

With the strike entering its second week, OPSEU held a provincial day of action encouraging the public to join college support workers on the picket lines in solidarity. Erica Natividad with where negotiations stand.

2:36
Irish band Kneecap barred from Canada for 'supporting terrorist organizations' MP says

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association who calls the move a clear violation of freedom of expression.
More Videos