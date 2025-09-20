RCMP arrest 16 people trying to cross Canada-U.S. border into Quebec

An RCMP vehicle sits at Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 3:19 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 3:28 pm.

MONTREAL — The RCMP have arrested 16 people attempting to cross the border into Canada near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Friday night.

They say the individuals were part of a group of 18 people, and the two others are still being sought by police.

They say the group was trying to cross the border illegally.

Police declined to comment further in a written statement this morning, as the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP intercepted a truck near Stanstead, Que., in August that was attempting to bring 44 migrants into Canada.

The individuals in that case were crammed into a truck without ventilation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

