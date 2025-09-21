Canadian recognition of Palestinian state greeted with cheers, dismay

OTTAWA — Canada’s formal recognition of a Palestinian state drew applause from longtime advocates of the move and sharp denunciation from voices who said it would not foster a lasting peace.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Palestinian statehood Sunday ahead of a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. The United Kingdom and Australia joined Canada in recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution in the region — a sovereign Palestinian state existing side by side with Israel in peace and security.

In July, Carney said the hope was this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority.

But he added this approach was no longer tenable for several reasons.

He cited the pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism to Israelis, culminating in the terrorist attack of Oct. 7, 2023, a vote by Israel’s Knesset calling for annexation of the West Bank and the “ongoing failure” of the Israeli government to prevent a rapidly unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

On Sunday, Carney stressed the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to governance reforms, a 2026 election in which Hamas can play no part and demilitarization of the Palestinian state.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement that Ottawa had bowed to international pressure by prematurely recognizing a Palestinian state built “entirely on empty promises” from the Palestinian Authority.

“The PA has shown, time and again, that it cannot be trusted,” said Richard Robertson, the organization’s director of research and advocacy. “It is unable to govern the Palestinian Territories and has repeatedly demonstrated it is unwilling to deliver on the very commitments upon which Canada’s recognition is supposed to be predicated.”

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East called Canada’s recognition a “real policy victory” and the result of sustained pressure from civil society.

“Canada is right to recognize Palestine, but cannot hold it to unfair conditions that would violate this right,” the group said in a statement. “Instead, Canada should work to realize the right of self-determination by doing whatever it can to bring an end to Israel’s illegal presence in occupied Palestine.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims declared Sunday a historic day, but added that much more has to be done.

New Democrat MP Heather McPherson echoed that sentiment, saying in a social media post that recognition alone is not enough.

Canada must act to end starvation in Gaza and stop annexation of the West Bank, she said. “Without action, there will be little left of Palestine to recognize.”

The federal Conservatives accused Carney of trying to create a Hamas-controlled state that will reward terrorists for violent acts and oppression of Palestinians.

“Conservatives will always stand for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, living next to a future demilitarized, terror-free, democratic and peaceful Palestinian State.”

People who exploit the tragic events in the Middle East as a pretext to target Jewish Canadians will only be further emboldened by Carney’s announcement, said Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center president Michael Levitt.

“Whether it’s the violent protests on our streets, the antisemitic incitement or escalating physical assaults against Jews, all Canadians should be concerned by the extremists who increasingly threaten public safety,” he said in a statement.

“For the sake of peace in the region and here at home, this is the wrong policy at the wrong time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press