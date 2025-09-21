UK set to recognize Palestinian state despite opposition from the US

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza Strip, by foot and in vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted September 21, 2025 4:22 am.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 7:54 am.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is expected to recognize a Palestinian state later Sunday despite opposition from the U.S., after judging that Israel has not met conditions it set over the war in Gaza.

Though the anticipated move is largely symbolic, the U.K. hopes that it could increase diplomatic pressure for an end to the conflict in Gaza as well as help pave the way for a long-lasting peace based on two states living side-by-side.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who was foreign secretary until earlier this month, said an announcement on the recognition of a Palestinian state will come later Sunday from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Any decision to recognise a Palestinian state, if that were to take place later on today, does not make a Palestinian state happen overnight,” he told Sky News.

He suggested that recognition would help keep the prospect of a two-state solution alive, and stressed that identifying the Palestinian people with Hamas was a false narrative.

Road map to recognition

In July, in the wake of intense pressure within his governing Labour Party, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowed the U.N. to bring in aid and took other steps toward long-term peace.

The anticipated move comes ahead of the U.N. General Assembly this week, where other nations, including Australia, Canada and France, are also readying to recognize a Palestinian state. Portugal is expected to do so later Sunday.

More than 140 countries have already taken the step to recognize a Palestinian state, but the decisions by France and Britain are significant as they are both members of the Group of Seven and the U.N. Security Council.

Not universally popular

The U.K.’s expected recognition of a Palestinian state comes just days after a state visit from U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he voiced his disapproval of the plan.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” Trump said.

Critics, including the U.S. and the Israeli government, which has shown no interest in a two-state solution, have condemned the plans, saying it rewards Hamas and terrorism. As well as arguing that recognition is immoral, critics argue that it’s an empty gesture given that the Palestinian people are divided into two territories — the West Bank and Gaza — with no recognized international capital.

Starmer has insisted that Hamas will have no role in the future of the governance of the Palestinian people and must release the Israeli hostages it still holds from the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

Historical overlay

France and the U.K. have a historic role in the politics of the Middle East over the past 100 years, having carved up the region following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War I.

As part of that carve-up, the U.K. became the governing power of what was then Palestine. It was also author of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which backed the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people.”

However, the second part of the declaration has been largely neglected over the decades. It noted “that nothing shall be done, nothing which may prejudice the civil and religious rights” of the Palestinian people.

Lammy, who will represent the U.K. at the U.N. this week, said in July that this had not been upheld and represented “a historical injustice which continues to unfold.”

The Palestinian head of mission in the U.K. Husam Zomlot told the BBC that recognition would right a colonial-era wrong.

“The issue today is ending the denial of our existence that started 108 years ago, in 1917,” he said. “And I think today, the British people should celebrate a day when history is being corrected, when wrongs are being righted, when recognition of the wrongs of the past are beginning to be corrected.”

Change of tack

The U.K. has for decades supported an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but insisted recognition must come as part of a peace plan to achieve a two-state solution.

However, the government has become increasingly worried that such a solution is becoming all but impossible – not only because of the razing of Gaza and displacement of most of its population during nearly two years of conflict, but because Israel’s government is aggressively expanding settlements in the West Bank, land Palestinians want for their future state. Much of the world regards Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, which is ostensibly run by the Palestinian Authority, as illegal.

“We are working to reform the Palestinian Authority, and we have to keep two states alive for the children of both Gaza and the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” said Lammy.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Provincial police say as many as three cars were involved in the crash, which took place...

0m ago

3 hospitalized, 1 in custody for possible impairment after Fashion District crash

Three people are in hospital and one driver is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in the city's Fashion District. Police say the crash occurred in the Adelaide Street and Portland Street area...

35m ago

From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

After a cool Saturday, Toronto's last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday. Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience...

10h ago

Israel kills 34 people in Gaza, say health officials, ahead of UN meeting

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli strikes killed at least 34 people in Gaza City overnight, including children, said health officials on Sunday, as Israel presses ahead with its offensive in the famine-stricken city...

17m ago

Top Stories

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Provincial police say as many as three cars were involved in the crash, which took place...

0m ago

3 hospitalized, 1 in custody for possible impairment after Fashion District crash

Three people are in hospital and one driver is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in the city's Fashion District. Police say the crash occurred in the Adelaide Street and Portland Street area...

35m ago

From sun to showers: Toronto wraps up summer, welcomes a rainy fall

After a cool Saturday, Toronto's last day of summer will feature some sunny skies, along with cloudy and rainy weather on Sunday. Even with the arrival of fall on Monday, the city will continue to experience...

10h ago

Israel kills 34 people in Gaza, say health officials, ahead of UN meeting

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli strikes killed at least 34 people in Gaza City overnight, including children, said health officials on Sunday, as Israel presses ahead with its offensive in the famine-stricken city...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

10h ago

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.

23h ago

2:28
Dry conditions for the final weekend of summer

Toronto will see mainly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday, ahead of some showers on Sunday evening, before the fall season kicks off with more rain on Monday.
2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.
2:17
Rallies held across Ontario college campuses in support of striking support staff

With the strike entering its second week, OPSEU held a provincial day of action encouraging the public to join college support workers on the picket lines in solidarity. Erica Natividad with where negotiations stand.

More Videos