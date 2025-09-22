Hundreds of stars sign letter defending free speech after Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

This combination of photos show celebrities, top row from left, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, bottom row from left, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington. (AP Photo)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 1:25 pm.

Hundreds of Hollywood and Broadway stars — including Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep — are urging Americans “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights” in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

More than 430 movie, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers added their names to an open letter Monday from the American Civil Liberties Union that argues it is “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”

The move comes less than a week after ABC suspended Kimmel’s late-night talk show following comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. After a group of ABC-affiliated stations said they wouldn’t air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The Walt Disney Co. pulled the show Wednesday just before air, prompting a firestorm of debate over free speech.

“Regardless of our political affiliation, or whether we engage in politics or not, we all love our country,” the letter says. “We also share the belief that our voices should never be silenced by those in power — because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.”

The list of signatories includes newly crowned Emmy-winner Noah Wyle, Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, comedian David Cross, Tony-winner Kelli O’Hara and veteran actor Molly Ringwald. Pedro Pascal, Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane, Kerry Washington and Kevin Bacon also signed.

“This is the moment to defend free speech across our nation. We encourage all Americans to join us, along with the ACLU, in the fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights,” the letter concludes.

Also Monday, ABC’s “The View” weighed in on the controversy after not raising it for two episodes after Kimmel was suspended. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show saying: “No one silences us” and she and her fellow hosts condemned Disney’s decision.

“I don’t understand how in this country, where the First Amendment was made to the Constitution to guarantee freedom of the press and freedom of speech, how the government itself is using its weight and power to bully and scare people into silence,” Ana Navarro said.

The show’s most conservative voice, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said: “The First Amendment is the first for a reason, because you need to be able to hold those in power accountable.”

Goldberg also explained that the show was initially reluctant to discuss the issue “to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first” and added that “The View” took the same approach when news of the cancellation of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Since his suspension, Kimmel wasn’t made a public statement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

10m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

10m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

3h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

14h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

18h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

18h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

18h ago

More Videos