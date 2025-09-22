Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe Road just after 11 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Police say one of the vehicles involved — a pickup truck — fled the scene before officers arrived.

A pedestrian was struck during the collision and has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. No further details on the victim’s age or gender have been released.

Multiple vehicles remained at the scene as investigators worked to determine the sequence of events. Police have not provided a description of the pickup truck or its driver.

Delays in the area are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.