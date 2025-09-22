Restaurants struggle as more Canadians look for value, dine out less: report

Thai Express, a food court quick service restaurant that is part of MTY Food Group Inc., is seen in a mall in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 8:29 am.

A new report shows restaurants are under pressure as consumers steer away from dining out, while rising operational costs squeeze profit margins.

A new Restaurants Canada report finds three in four Canadians are eating out less, often because of the high cost of living. That share is even higher among those aged 18 to 34 at 81 per cent.

Restaurants Canada chief executive Kelly Higginson says it’s an “alarming” trend for the foodservice industry.

She says Canadians are looking for more value for their dollar and shifting toward quick-service restaurants or opting for breakfast menus over dinner because it’s less expensive.

Meanwhile, the cost of food, labour and insurance has grown by double digits. The report suggests 41 per cent of restaurants were either operating at a loss or breaking even as of June 2025.

Higginson says restaurants are feeling pressured to raise prices, reduce staff, change menus and adjust their store hours to keep up with the high cost of operations.

Top Stories

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

14m ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

48m ago

