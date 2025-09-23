Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city’s west end.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area. Investigators say the two male suspects were reportedly attempting to take the vehicle when the owner or resident confronted them.

Police allege one of the suspects stabbed the man before both fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was not taken.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspects have not been located, and authorities have not released detailed descriptions.

Anyone with information or security camera footage from the area is asked to contact Toronto police.