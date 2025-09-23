S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2025 10:11 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 10:36 am.

Canada’s main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 302.33 points at 46,683.87. The S&P 500 index was up 3.17 points at 6,696.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 52.90 points at 22,736.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.31 cents US compared with  72.38 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.10 at US$63.38 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$35.90 at US$3,811

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

44m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

Trump in speech to UN says world body 'not even coming close to living up' to its potential

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump returned to the United Nations on Tuesday to boast of his second-term foreign policy achievements and lash out at the world body as a feckless institution. ...

38m ago

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

44m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

Trump in speech to UN says world body 'not even coming close to living up' to its potential

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump returned to the United Nations on Tuesday to boast of his second-term foreign policy achievements and lash out at the world body as a feckless institution. ...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

10h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

16h ago

2:34
Reactions to Canadian recognition of Palestine mixed

Some are condemning Canada's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, as capitulation to terrorism - and some others say it does nothing to stop the killing, or bring the sides nearer to a ceasefire.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government demands Ottawa implement tougher bail laws, mandatory minimum sentences

The Ford government is ramping up pressure on Ottawa, firing off a letter to the Carney government, demanding tougher bail laws. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say crime in Ontario is getting worse under the premier's watch.

18h ago

More Videos