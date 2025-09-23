S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

Canada’s main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 302.33 points at 46,683.87. The S&P 500 index was up 3.17 points at 6,696.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 52.90 points at 22,736.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.31 cents US compared with 72.38 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.10 at US$63.38 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$35.90 at US$3,811