‘Very scary situation’: Man hit by passing car while fixing flat tire on Hwy. 401 in Cambridge

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2025 12:23 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses after a man, who stopped to change a flat tire, was struck by a passing vehicle on Highway 401 in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says at around 12:30 a.m., the man was travelling on the eastbound Highway 401 and passing through Cambridge near Hespeler Road when he had a flat tire.

Schmidt says the man stopped on the sixth lane of the highway, got out of his vehicle and began changing the tire on the driver’s side of the car. He was then struck by a passing vehicle, and the driver did not stop.

“This person was thrown to the ground and suffered serious injuries,” Schmidt said in a video posted to X.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, Schmidt added.

“A very scary situation when you’re out in the live lane of a highway in the dark and you get hit by a passing vehicle.”

Schmidt said OPP are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle that struck the man.

“It’s very unexpected that you would have a vehicle or a person standing in the live lane, but we just want to be able to have answers for everyone involved,” Schmidt said. “We want to make sure this kind of situation doesn’t happen again.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time, including drivers with dashcam footage, to contact the Cambridge OPP detachment.

Top Stories

Health Canada offers rebuttal to Trump's claims about Tylenol

The federal agency says there is nothing to suggest that using acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy causes either autism or any other neurodevelopmental disorders.

55m ago

Crisis workers to be stationed on TTC subway platforms starting in November

Toronto will soon see crisis worker teams stationed directly on subway platforms as part of a new pilot project aimed at addressing safety concerns on the transit system. Beginning Nov. 15, the Toronto...

9m ago

Teen driver allegedly runs red light, strikes pedestrian in Toronto's Riverdale

Toronto police say a 17‑year‑old driver is at the centre of a serious collision investigation after allegedly disobeying a red light and striking a pedestrian in the city's east end Tuesday night. The...

updated

3h ago

Vaughan home targeted in early-morning shooting, fifth incident in the area in weeks

York Regional Police are investigating after a Vaughan residence was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, marking the latest in a string of shootings in the area. Police say they received multiple...

2h ago

