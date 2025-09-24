Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses after a man, who stopped to change a flat tire, was struck by a passing vehicle on Highway 401 in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says at around 12:30 a.m., the man was travelling on the eastbound Highway 401 and passing through Cambridge near Hespeler Road when he had a flat tire.

Schmidt says the man stopped on the sixth lane of the highway, got out of his vehicle and began changing the tire on the driver’s side of the car. He was then struck by a passing vehicle, and the driver did not stop.

“This person was thrown to the ground and suffered serious injuries,” Schmidt said in a video posted to X.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, Schmidt added.

“A very scary situation when you’re out in the live lane of a highway in the dark and you get hit by a passing vehicle.”

Schmidt said OPP are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle that struck the man.

“It’s very unexpected that you would have a vehicle or a person standing in the live lane, but we just want to be able to have answers for everyone involved,” Schmidt said. “We want to make sure this kind of situation doesn’t happen again.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time, including drivers with dashcam footage, to contact the Cambridge OPP detachment.