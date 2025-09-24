Scherzer struggles as Toronto Blue Jays drop 7-1 decision to Boston Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays’ grip on first place in the American League East Division standings weakened again Wednesday after a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer gave up three runs in the first inning and allowed a Masataka Yoshida solo shot in the fifth. Carlos Narvaez iced it with a three-run blast in the eighth inning off reliever Jose Berrios.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet (18-5) kept the Rogers Centre crowd of 39,438 hushed by limiting the Blue Jays to three hits over eight shutout innings.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a solo homer for Toronto in the ninth.

Toronto has dropped six of its last seven games. The Red Sox outhit the Blue Jays 12-4.

Toronto’s magic number to clinch its first division title since 2015 remained at four. The Blue Jays’ lead on New York was trimmed to a half-game in the division race.

The Yankees were home to the last-place Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays (90-68), who hold the tiebreaker advantage over New York, have already secured a playoff spot.

Scherzer (5-5) allowed four earned runs and 10 hits over five innings with five strikeouts.

Boston (87-71) holds the second of three wild-card spots in the AL. The Red Sox have won six of their last nine games.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a strike call. Toronto hitting coach David Popkins was also tossed.