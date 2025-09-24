Scherzer struggles as Toronto Blue Jays drop 7-1 decision to Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts as he works against the Boston Red Sox during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday September 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted September 24, 2025 9:52 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ grip on first place in the American League East Division standings weakened again Wednesday after a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer gave up three runs in the first inning and allowed a Masataka Yoshida solo shot in the fifth. Carlos Narvaez iced it with a three-run blast in the eighth inning off reliever Jose Berrios.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet (18-5) kept the Rogers Centre crowd of 39,438 hushed by limiting the Blue Jays to three hits over eight shutout innings. 

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a solo homer for Toronto in the ninth.

Toronto has dropped six of its last seven games. The Red Sox outhit the Blue Jays 12-4.

Toronto’s magic number to clinch its first division title since 2015 remained at four. The Blue Jays’ lead on New York was trimmed to a half-game in the division race. 

The Yankees were home to the last-place Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays (90-68), who hold the tiebreaker advantage over New York, have already secured a playoff spot. 

Scherzer (5-5) allowed four earned runs and 10 hits over five innings with five strikeouts. 

Boston (87-71) holds the second of three wild-card spots in the AL. The Red Sox have won six of their last nine games. 

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a strike call. Toronto hitting coach David Popkins was also tossed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government set to announce legislation banning speed cameras

The Ford government is expected to announce plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario, CityNews has confirmed.  A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m....

16m ago

Police say Vaughan home targeted in shootings linked to owner of towing company who was fatally shot in 2024

York Regional Police say a home in Vaughan that was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning -- the second time it's been shot at this month -- is linked to the owner of a tow truck company who was murdered...

6h ago

Air Canada lowers full-year guidance as hit from strike estimated at $375M

MONTREAL — Air Canada has lowered its guidance for the year after taking a hit from the flight attendant strike that took place earlier this summer. The Montreal-based airline said in a press release...

1h ago

Health Canada offers rebuttal to Trump's claims about Tylenol

The federal agency says there is nothing to suggest that using acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy causes either autism or any other neurodevelopmental disorders.

9h ago

Top Stories

Ford government set to announce legislation banning speed cameras

The Ford government is expected to announce plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario, CityNews has confirmed.  A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m....

16m ago

Police say Vaughan home targeted in shootings linked to owner of towing company who was fatally shot in 2024

York Regional Police say a home in Vaughan that was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning -- the second time it's been shot at this month -- is linked to the owner of a tow truck company who was murdered...

6h ago

Air Canada lowers full-year guidance as hit from strike estimated at $375M

MONTREAL — Air Canada has lowered its guidance for the year after taking a hit from the flight attendant strike that took place earlier this summer. The Montreal-based airline said in a press release...

1h ago

Health Canada offers rebuttal to Trump's claims about Tylenol

The federal agency says there is nothing to suggest that using acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy causes either autism or any other neurodevelopmental disorders.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

4h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

6h ago

0:33
Home security footage captures targeted shooting in Vaughan

Gunshots can be heard in home security footage that captured the moment of a targeted shooting at a Vaughan residence.

6h ago

3:07
TTC to introduce stationed crisis workers at subway platforms

The Toronto Transit Commission, along with Mayor Chow announced they will be placing crisis workers at certain subway platforms to aid people in distress.

8h ago

2:29
Health experts debunk Trump's unproven claim of a link between Autism and Tylenol 

Rhianne Campbell reports, doctors around the world agree – acetaminophen is safe to use during pregnancy.

11h ago

More Videos