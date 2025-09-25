24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near Steeles Avenue West.

Investigators say a single vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Peel Regional Police later confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that the man succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes in the meantime.

The Major Collision Bureau continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.