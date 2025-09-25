A 39-year-old man has been arrested after Brantford police say multiple people were unlawfully confined inside a local motel room last weekend.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were dispatched to a motel near Colborne Street and Clara Crescent following reports that a man was holding several individuals against their will.

When police arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Inside the room, officers located and seized a machete. Authorities confirmed that no physical injuries were reported.

Seven other people were found in the room. Two of them — a 27-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 31-year-old woman from Georgina’s Jackson’s Point — were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Following the investigation, police announced that the 39-year-old suspect from Ohsweken, Ont., faces multiple criminal offences. He has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intimidation by use of violence, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.