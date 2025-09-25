Brantford police arrest man after multiple people confined in motel room

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on September 20, 2025, officers were dispatched to a motel near Colborne Street and Clara Crescent following reports that a man was holding several individuals against their will. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2025 9:43 am.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after Brantford police say multiple people were unlawfully confined inside a local motel room last weekend.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were dispatched to a motel near Colborne Street and Clara Crescent following reports that a man was holding several individuals against their will.

When police arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Inside the room, officers located and seized a machete. Authorities confirmed that no physical injuries were reported.

Seven other people were found in the room. Two of them — a 27-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 31-year-old woman from Georgina’s Jackson’s Point — were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Following the investigation, police announced that the 39-year-old suspect from Ohsweken, Ont., faces multiple criminal offences. He has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, intimidation by use of violence, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

48m ago

B.C. fugitive Alkhalil arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

updated

4m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

2m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

48m ago

B.C. fugitive Alkhalil arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

updated

4m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

17h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos