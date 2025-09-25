Canadian and U.S. stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie also lower

A Wall Street sign hangs near to the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 1:04 pm.

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.67 points at 29,686.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.25 points at 46,015.03. The S&P 500 index was down 30.81 points at 6,607.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 106.20 points at 22,391.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.80 cents US compared with 71.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude oil contract was down 54 cents US at US$64.45 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$3,761.10 an ounce.

Top Stories

Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

breaking

49m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

2h ago

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound says Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery in an effort to shore up its finances. The minister...

1h ago

Elderly woman injured in crash between vehicle and dump truck in Burlington

An elderly woman has been transported to hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a dump truck in Burlington. Halton police say the two-vehicle crash occurred at Guelph Line and Brittania Road on...

2h ago

