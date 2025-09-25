Canadian and U.S. stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie also lower

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.67 points at 29,686.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.25 points at 46,015.03. The S&P 500 index was down 30.81 points at 6,607.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 106.20 points at 22,391.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.80 cents US compared with 71.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude oil contract was down 54 cents US at US$64.45 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$3,761.10 an ounce.