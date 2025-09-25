Carney heading to U.K. to talk trade, court investment

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the official welcome at the G7 Summit on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alta. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 1:05 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney travels to London this afternoon in advance of meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, Iceland, Spain and Denmark tomorrow.

This will be Carney’s second official visit to the U.K. since becoming prime minister, and his third one-on-one meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Carney has been stressing the need to build stronger international ties as his government looks to reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. for trade.

Carney will also attend tomorrow the Global Progress Action Summit, an annual gathering of centre-left political and business leaders.

The prime minister spoke at the conference when it was held in Montreal last year.

The Conservatives have criticized the frequency of Carney’s international trips and have accused him of delivering photo ops instead of concrete results.

