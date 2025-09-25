Toronto man arrested for allegedly posting threats aimed at Muslim community

Toronto police have arrested a man in a suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation.

Investigators say between July 26 and Sept. 15, 2025, the accused posted several threatening messages directed at the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, officers arrested David Halverson, 61, of Toronto.

He’s facing three counts of uttering death threats and three counts of make indecent communication.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a release.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.