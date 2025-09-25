Man arrested after pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough

Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian in Scarborough earlier this month.

A 24-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sept. 5 in the Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in a pedestrian crosswalk when a 59-year-old male operating a 2014 Subaru Forester struck the pedestrian.

Police have arrested 59-year-old Yuan-Ming Li from Toronto. He is being charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and careless driving causing death.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.