Man arrested after pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough

The scene where an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later pronounced dead. (Karim Islam/ CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 25, 2025 4:50 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 4:53 pm.

Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian in Scarborough earlier this month.

A 24-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sept. 5 in the Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in a pedestrian crosswalk when a 59-year-old male operating a 2014 Subaru Forester struck the pedestrian.

Police have arrested 59-year-old Yuan-Ming Li from Toronto. He is being charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and careless driving causing death.

    He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    Submit a Correction
    Accessibility Feedback

    Top Stories

    Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

    A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews. Mike Robinson had...

    1h ago

    Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

    The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

    22m ago

    One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

    A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

    5h ago

    Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

    A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip. Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m....

    15m ago

    Top Stories

    Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

    A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews. Mike Robinson had...

    1h ago

    Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

    The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

    22m ago

    One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

    A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

    5h ago

    Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

    A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip. Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m....

    15m ago

    Most Watched Today

    3:22
    Ford government announces plan to ban Ontario speed cameras

    The Ford government has announced it will be tabling legislation to ban speed cameras in Ontario amid a series of targeted attacks on speed cameras.

    1h ago

    2:57
    A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

    A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

    19h ago

    2:41
    Storms continue Thursday, sunny stretch begins Friday

    The showers will continue through Thursday before a stretch of sun begins on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

    21h ago

    2:33
    Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

    Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

    22h ago

    2:45
    Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

    York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

    23h ago

    More Videos