Man, 19, in critical condition after North York stabbing

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing in North York, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a stabbing in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area just after 7 p.m.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man has been stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Paramedics say the man has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not provided any details on possible suspects.