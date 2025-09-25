Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control.

The transport truck became fully engulfed in flames near Nikola Tesla Boulevard/Woodward Avenue shortly after passing the Burlington Skyway. Fire crews and OPP officers responded quickly, closing the highway to contain the blaze and ensure public safety.

No injuries were reported.

Delays are expected in the area.