Ticketmaster to give fans more information after uproar in way Oasis tickets were sold in the UK

Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis plays his guitar as they perform during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Cardiff. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2025 9:15 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 9:31 am.

LONDON (AP) — A company that came under fire during the sale of tickets for British rock band Oasis’ reunion concerts this summer committed Thursday to a series of changes that aim to prevent fans being shocked by the price they end up paying.

Following an investigation by the U.K.’s competition watchdog, Ticketmaster agreed that fans will be armed with much more information before and during their purchase of concert tickets.

“Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve to see clear, accurate information, upfront,” said Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority.

“We can’t ensure every fan gets a ticket for events as popular as the Oasis tour, but we can help ensure that next time an event like this comes along, fans have the information they need, when they need it,” she added.

The moves follow the CMA’s investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold over 1 million Oasis tickets last year for the band’s reunion tour.

Many Oasis fans who queued for hours online at the Ticketmaster site were left shocked at having to pay more than double the face value of the ticket. Some standard standing tickets were sold for 355 pounds ($470) as compared to the expected 148 ($195.)

They accused the company of using dynamic pricing, an algorithmic strategy used in flight sales and home food deliveries, where demand levels can fluctuate and lead to surging prices while also sometimes leading to lower prices. It is a more common practice in the U.S. than in the U.K.

Though the regulator did not find evidence that dynamic pricing was used, it concluded that Ticketmaster did not tell fans that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheaper tickets sold out.

Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, must now tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used, as it was for Oasis standing tickets. That means fans will know beforehand if there are multiple prices for the same type of ticket, and that more expensive ones will be released once the cheapest sell out.

The company must also provide more information about ticket prices during online queues, helping fans anticipate how much they might have to pay. This includes setting out the range of prices available for the event when people join the queue and updating fans swiftly when cheaper tickets sell out.

The CMA said Ticketmaster had made the commitments voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability.

“We welcome the CMA’s confirmation there was no dynamic pricing, no unfair practices and that we did not breach consumer law,” Ticketmaster said.

Some experts said the regulator should have gone further and insisted on Ticketmaster providing refunds for fans.

“Those who felt ripped off when buying Oasis tickets last year will undoubtedly feel let down that Ticketmaster hasn’t been held to account for its past behavior,” said Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which?, the U.K.’s consumer champion.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher, 58, quitting the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival that saw one of his guitars damaged by brother and lead singer Liam Gallagher, 53.

That guitar, a 1960s red Gibson ES-355, is going under the hammer at an auction organized by Propstore next month. It is expected to fetch up to 500,000 pounds ($670,000.)

Oasis are more than half-way through their hugely successful tour, including performances in the U.S. and both brothers appear to be getting along. Their next concerts are this weekend at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

54m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

3m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

54m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

3m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

18h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos