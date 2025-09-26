City clears encampment from Toronto park after residents demanded permanent housing

Security and police stand by as workers clear an encampment at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted September 26, 2025 10:53 am.

 The City of Toronto has cleared a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park after a small group of remaining residents said they wouldn’t leave until they got permanent housing.

City vehicles were seen removing tents and people’s belongings from the park this morning, with city security and police officers on scene.

The encampment area was surrounded by caution tape as city staff erected a fence around it.

Tensions were high between encampment residents and municipal staff over the past couple of weeks after the city issued trespass notices as it stepped up pressure to clear the park.

Supporters and advocates have been present at the park in an effort to deter the city’s eviction efforts.

The city has repeatedly said that its outreach staff and community service partners offered access to indoor spaces, housing and other supports to those who remained in the park west of downtown Toronto.

Mayor Olivia Chow said on Friday morning that 70 people from the Dufferin Grove encampment were moved into shelters, and nine into housing, but a few refused.

“So far six people have refused the city’s offer,” she said.

“At the end of the day to address homelessness we need to build more housing that people can afford and protect people from illegal evictions, that’s also what we’re trying to do.”

Top Stories

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning says it believes it was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca Cinemas, at 171 Speers Rd., released video...

28m ago

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

2h ago

What the Canada Post strike means for your passports, pension cheques and more

OTTAWA — With Canada Post workers hitting picket lines, the flow of mail across the country has stopped. Here's what the move means for items you may have been expecting in your mailbox. Mail delivery Canada...

35m ago

Durham police warn of bank card scam costing victims over $200,000

Police are warning residents about a growing bank card scam in Durham that has already cost victims more than $200,000 this year. The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reports that it has received...

2h ago

