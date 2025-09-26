Maple Leafs bring back veteran goalie James Reimer on PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday that they have signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout (PTO), bringing back a familiar face to the crease as the team navigates the absence of Joseph Woll.

Reimer, 37, is best remembered for his long tenure with the Maple Leafs after being drafted by the club in 2006. He made his NHL debut in 2010 and quickly became a fan favourite, starting more than 200 games for Toronto over six seasons.

His time with the Leafs included the team’s first playoff appearance in nearly a decade in 2013, during which he was the starter in the memorable, albeit painful, seven-game series against the Boston Bruins.

Since leaving Toronto in 2016, Reimer has played for several NHL teams, including the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres.

The decision to bring Reimer back comes as the Leafs adjust to Woll’s indefinite leave from the team. The team announced that Woll stepped away earlier this week for personal reasons. His absence leaves Anthony Stolarz as the projected starter, with the organization seeking additional depth and insurance in goal.

The PTO allows the veteran to compete for a roster spot, providing the team with a proven option should injuries or further absences arise. Other goalies in the Maple Leafs’ system include Dennis Hildeby, Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa.

The Leafs have two preseason games remaining: Saturday against Montreal and Oct. 2 against the Detroit Red Wings. Toronto opens the regular season on Oct. 8 at home against the Canadiens.