Maple Leafs’ Woll takes leave of absence for personal matter

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter.

The club says his return date is undetermined, and the Maple Leafs have not provided further details about the nature of Woll’s leave.

Woll, 27, is coming off a regular season where he appeared in a career-high 42 games, splitting starts with Anthony Stolarz. Woll finished with a 27-14 record, one shutout and a .909 save percentage.

He appeared in seven playoff games, going 3-3 with a .886 save percentage.

Woll has been with the Maple Leafs organization since being selected in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three‑year, $10.98-million contract extension with the Maple Leafs in July 2024.

The Maple Leafs opened the preseason with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. A rematch is scheduled for Tuesday night, followed by another preseason game on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto opens the regular season at home against the Canadiens on Oct. 8.