OPP seize fully automatic weapon in Mississauga trafficking bust

A 28-year-old Mississauga man is facing 27 firearms-related charges after a probe into the trafficking of weapons and prohibited devices across Ontario.

In May 2025, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into alleged firearms trafficking, enlisting support from Peel Regional Police and London Police Service.

On Sept. 11, Gurpreet Gill was arrested at a Mississauga address, and officers executed a search warrant at his residence and vehicle.

Police seized six firearms, including one fitted with a selector switch enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a semi-automatic rifle. Investigators also recovered more than $30,000 in Canadian currency and multiple cell phones linked to the alleged scheme.

Gill has been charged with six counts of trafficking firearms, weapons, devices or ammunition, seven counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, four counts of possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition, five counts of knowing someone was unauthorized in possession of a firearm, and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime valued at over $5,000.

The accused was later released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.