Wildfire that triggering evacuations and alerts near Peachland, B.C., grows overnight

The Munro Lake wildfire burns near Peachland, B.C. in this Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 4:50 pm.

KELOWNA — Emergency officials in British Columbia’s Okanagan region say a wildfire that has forced hundreds to evacuate has grown to more than two square kilometres in size.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says in a release that all evacuation orders and alerts for the Munro Lake wildfire remain in effect.

The orders currently cover 325 properties in Peachland, about 25 kilometres southwest of Kelowna.

In addition to the evacuation orders, more than 1,100 properties near the fire are on alert, with residents told to be ready to leave on short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze spread slowly overnight, however that may change as sun and strong winds from the southwest are in the forecast.

There are about 111 active wildfires still burning across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films.

3h ago

Police make second arrest in fatal North York shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they've arrested a second suspect in the death of JahVai Roy -- the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family's North York apartment on August...

2h ago

Tow-truck shot at in Markham, no injuries reported

York Regional Police say a tow truck was shot at in Markham on Friday afternoon. It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Markham Road and 14th Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

15m ago

Ontario ends 2024-25 with lower deficit than predicted, enacts agency hiring freeze

Ontario wrapped up the 2024-25 fiscal year with a significantly lower deficit than initially projected in the budget, yet the province will implement a modified hiring freeze in an effort to control ballooning...

1h ago

