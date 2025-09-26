Wildfire that triggering evacuations and alerts near Peachland, B.C., grows overnight

KELOWNA — Emergency officials in British Columbia’s Okanagan region say a wildfire that has forced hundreds to evacuate has grown to more than two square kilometres in size.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says in a release that all evacuation orders and alerts for the Munro Lake wildfire remain in effect.

The orders currently cover 325 properties in Peachland, about 25 kilometres southwest of Kelowna.

In addition to the evacuation orders, more than 1,100 properties near the fire are on alert, with residents told to be ready to leave on short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze spread slowly overnight, however that may change as sun and strong winds from the southwest are in the forecast.

There are about 111 active wildfires still burning across the province.

