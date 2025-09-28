The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has said it will temporarily restrict imports of pistachios and pistachio-containing products from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect Canadians amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people across the country.

The agency said Saturday that all importers of pistachios and pistachio-containing products will be required to show proof that their products do not originate from Iran in order to be accepted into Canada.

“Shipments will be subjected to a hold and test for Salmonella or refused entry if importers do not provide this proof,” CFIA wrote in a press release. “These measures will remain in place while the CFIA analyzes information from the food safety investigation, ongoing surveillance and inspections of importers.”

The agency says it will continue to inspect imports and verify compliance.

“If all federal requirements are not met, importers could face enforcement actions, such as administrative monetary penalties, licence suspension or cancellation, or prosecution,” it added.

Since July, the agency has recalled dozens of pistachio products in connection with a salmonella outbreak investigation that is being led by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

According to the latest data from the PHAC, at least 105 people have fallen ill and at least 16 were hospitalized.

Recalled products suspected of being contaminated by salmonella bacteria include certain brands of pistachio kernels, baklava, ice cream and chocolate.

The public health agency says many more people beyond the confirmed cases have likely been infected with salmonella but didn’t report it.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

A list of recalled products is on the CFIA’s website.

With files from The Canadian Press.