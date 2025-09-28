Here’s when to turn back the clocks as Daylight Saving Time ends soon

Daylight savings time ends at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 2 this year. (iStock) Catherine Lane

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 28, 2025 4:33 pm.

Last Updated September 28, 2025 4:39 pm.

The weather might still feel mild, but the days are getting shorter and Canadians are reminded that the time to turn back the clocks is around the corner.

This year, clocks will be turned back by one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 2, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST).

Canadians will get an extra hour of sleep with the time change. However, as the clocks roll back, the days will begin to feel shorter, with earlier sunrises and quicker sunsets.

This year’s DST switch happens one day earlier than it did in 2023, when the clocks went back on Sunday, Nov. 3. In 2026, clocks will be changed even earlier on Sunday Nov. 1.

The future of DST

Daylight Saving Time has been in place across Canada since 1908, but the practice remains a topic of debate.

In November 2020, the Ford government passed a bill that would end the biannual changing of the clock, setting Ontario permanently on Daylight Saving Time.

However, the bill is contingent on New York and Québec making the same change.

But in recent months, both jurisdictions have signaled a willingness to do so.

In October 2024, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette launched a public consultation on the time change.

Meanwhile, south of the border, U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines in April, as he urged congress to end the changing of the clocks and keep DST permanent.

