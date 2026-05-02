Maple Leafs on verge of hiring Mats Sundin, John Chayka to lead front office

Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Mats Sundin, left, presents Auston Matthews (34) with artwork to recognize him on becoming the all-time franchise leader in goals prior to first period NHL hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. (Frank Gunn/CP)

By Sportsnet

Posted May 2, 2026 4:00 pm.

Mats Sundin is a Toronto Maple Leaf once again.

The Maple Leafs are expected to hold a media conference on Monday to announce the hiring of the franchise legend and John Chayka to join their front office, Sportsnet confirmed on Saturday. The media conference is likely to be Monday but not 100 per cent confirmed.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported previously that the Leafs were interested in hiring Sundin as vice president of hockey operations and Chayka as general manager.

Sundin, 55, has never held an NHL front-office role previously.

The Maple Leafs icon and Hockey Hall of Famer is the franchise’s all-time leader in points and game-winning goals. He played 981 games for the team over 13 seasons between 1994 and 2008.

Chayka, 36, was the youngest GM in NHL history when he took the reins of the Coyotes in 2016 at 26 years old.

He spent four seasons with the club, leading it to one playoff berth, before resigning in 2020. He was suspended from the NHL for the 2021 calendar year after pursuing job opportunities with other teams without permission from Arizona.

Now, five years later, he is headed to the Maple Leafs alongside Sundin to help lead a team coming off its first missed playoffs in a decade and facing urgency with only two years left on captain Auston Matthews’ contract.

The Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving in March en route to finishing fifth-to-last in the NHL standings.

However, Toronto could be without a first-round pick in June’s draft, as it will fork it over to the Boston Bruins if it lands outside the top five thanks to the deal that brought Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs at the 2025 trade deadline.

The Maple Leafs also have a couple pending restricted free agents in forwards Nick Robertson and Matias Maccelli. However, most of their core is signed through next season and they are projected to have over $22 million in cap space, per PuckPedia.

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